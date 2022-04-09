Freeborn County’s first-ever female judge sworn-in

Freeborn County’s new district court judge was sworn-in Friday, making history as the first woman judge to be chambered in the county.

Christy Hormann, former chief deputy Steele County attorney, replaces Judge Steven Schwab, who retired at the end of March.

“It’s my goal as a judge … to continue to make a difference, and make that bigger difference in people’s lives,” she said after being sworn-in for the position.

“It’s a position that I don’t take lightly,” she said. “I know that this is a big responsibility, but I’m ready to take it on and to do it justice.”

Hormann was sworn in by District Court Judge Ross Leuning, who is also chambered in Freeborn County, and who said he had worked closely with Hormann to establish the Third Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court. He and Preston Selleck, coordinator for the veterans treatment court, presented Hormann with a meritorious service award for her role with the court.

“Right there from the very beginning, you were one of our real critical people that we needed to get off the ground,” Leuning said, noting Hormann also volunteered to be the prosecutor in the pilot court while waiting for federal funding to come through, helped hire the veterans court coordinator and then volunteered again as prosecutor for the veterans court for the six counties on the west side of the district.

Leuning, who has been a judge in the district now for over 10 years, also presented Hormann with a gavel on behalf of all of the judges present, noting it stands for order and authority.

Assistant Chief Judge Christine A. Long, who said she would be celebrating her 12th year as a judge in two months, described some of the duties of district court judges. She said they preside over hearings to make sure rules and procedures are followed and that justice is served. They decide the facts of the cases before them, manage jury trials, decide what evidence will be allowed and provide instructions for the jury.

“It’s our job to ensure the trials are fair and that disputes are resolved according to the law,” Long said.

Long, a former member of the Steele County Attorney’s Office, said she had the opportunity to interview and hire Hormann when she was a new law school graduate. She said she got to watch Hormann practice law and grow as a young lawyer.

“Now, many years later, you have become a very skilled attorney, and I have no doubt you will also become a highly skilled member of the bench,” Long said.

She said she was pleased they get to be colleagues again.

Sasha Henning, assistant Steele County attorney, said she has been honored to work with Hormann over the last 10 years and called her an “indispensable member” of their office, describing her as having a solid legal background and knowledge of the law. She said she has a strong ability to have compassion toward others and understands the importance of hearing every person out before making a decision.

Henning also described Hormann as a dedicated, driven person in both her professional and personal life.

“As a mother of two young daughters, I’m very glad to have you as a role model for them,” she said.

Hormann thanked her family, including her husband and stepchildren, and her mother, whom she said has always believed in her, taught her that life’s obstacles make you stronger and taught her she could be anything she wanted to be.

She also thanked her former co-workers, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and the judicial selection committee and all of the people who came to the ceremony.

Hormann will undergo training in the next few weeks and will take the bench shortly after.