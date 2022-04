STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

2022 NOTICE OF

OFFICES TO BE VOTED FOR AT THE STATE GENERAL ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, AS PROVIDED IN MINNESOTA STATUTES 204B.33, THAT A STATE GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN FREEBORN COUNTY ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2022, FOR THE PURPOSE OF ELECTING CANDIDATES FOR THE OFFICES LISTED BELOW. THE FILING PERIOD FOR THESE OFFICES BEGINS AT 8:00 A.M. ON TUESDAY MAY 17, 2022 AND ENDS AT 5:00 P.M. ON TUESDAY MAY 31, 2022.

NOTE: FILING OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, MAY 30, 2022 IN OBSERVANCE OF MEMORIAL DAY.

CANDIDATES FOR FEDERAL OFFICES FILE WITH THE SECRETARY OF STATE, STATE OFFICE BUILDING, ROOM 180, 100 REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. BLVD., SAINT PAUL, MN 55155-1299. THE PLACE OF FILING FOR STATE OFFICES IS WITH THE OFFICE OF SECRETARY OF STATE OR WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR OF THE COUNTY IN WHICH THE CANDIDATE RESIDES.

CANDIDATES MAY FILE IN PERSON OR BY MAIL, IF THE FILING IS RECEIVED DURING THE FILING PERIOD. CANDIDATES WHO WILL BE ABSENT FROM THE STATE DURING THE FILING PERIOD AND MEET THE REQUIREMENTS OF MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 204B.09, SUBDIVISON 1A, MAY ARRANGE TO FILE DURING THE SEVEN DAYS IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING THE CANDIDATE’S ABSENCE FROM THE STATE. THIS NOTICE IS SENT BASED ON CURRENT LAW. BE AWARE THAT THE LEGISLATURE AND/OR GOVERNOR COULD MAKE CHANGES THAT AFFECT SOME OF THESE PROCESSES.

FEDERAL OFFICES

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE FOR DISTRICT 1

STATE LEGISLATIVE OFFICES

ONE STATE SENATOR DISTRICT 23

ONE STATE REPRESENTATIVE FOR DISTRICT 23A

ONE STATE REPRESENTATIVE FOR DISTRICT 23B

STATE EXECUTIVE OFFICES

GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

SECRETARY OF STATE

STATE AUDITOR

ATTORNEY GENERAL

JUDICIAL OFFICES

SUPREME COURT

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 3 (MOORE SEAT)

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 6 (HUDSON SEAT)

COURT OF APPEALS

JUDGE COURT OF APPEALS SEAT 1 (GAITAS SEAT)

JUDGE COURT OF APPEALS SEAT 5 (BJORKMAN SEAT)

JUDGE COURT OF APPEALS SEAT 7 (SEGAL SEAT) (5TH CONGRESSIONAL DIST.)

JUDGE COURT OF APPEALS SEAT 8 (REILLY SEAT)

JUDGE COURT OF APPEALS SEAT 10 (FRISCH SEAT) (4TH CONGRESSIONAL DIST.)

JUDGE COURT OF APPEALS SEAT 11 (LARKIN SEAT)

JUDGE COURT OF APPEALS SEAT 16 (REYES SEAT)

JUDGE COURT OF APPEALS SEAT 17 (JOHNSON SEAT)

JUDGE COURT OF APPEALS SEAT 18 (BRYAN SEAT)

JUDGE COURT OF APPEALS SEAT 19 (CONNOLLY SEAT)

DISTRICT COURT JUDGES: 3RD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

JUDGE 3RD DISTRICT COURT SEAT 2 (ANDERSON SEAT)

JUDGE 3RD DISTRICT COURT SEAT 9 (KING SEAT)

JUDGE 3RD DISTRICT COURT SEAT 11 (BUYTENDORP SEAT)

JUDGE 3RD DISTRICT COURT SEAT 13 (KRITZER SEAT)

JUDGE 3RD DISTRICT COURT SEAT 16 (STURINO SEAT)

JUDGE 3RD DISTRICT COURT SEAT 18 (SIEFKEN SEAT)

JUDGE 3RD DISTRICT COURT SEAT 21 (WALLACE SEAT)

JUDGE 3RD DISTRICT COURT SEAT 23 (BUELTEL SEAT)

CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICES FILE WITH THE FREEBORN COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER, GOVERNMENT CENTER, 411 BROADWAY AVENUE SOUTH, ALBERT LEA, MN 56007.

COUNTY OFFICES

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 2

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4

COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5

COUNTY ATTORNEY

COUNTY SHERIFF

SOIL & WATER SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 3

SOIL & WATER SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 4

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL, THIS THE 25TH DAY OF APRIL, 2022.

PAT MARTINSON

FREEBORN COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER

GOVERNMENT CENTER

411 BROADWAY AVE S

ALBERT LEA, MN 56007-1147