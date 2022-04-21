Generator stolen and other reports

Published 12:10 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

A generator was reported stolen out of the back of a pickup at 7:05 a.m. 2019 E. Main St. 

 

1 turns self in on warrant

Heidi Christine Fredericks, 52, turned herself in on a local warrant at 5:21 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway. 

 

ATV reported on fire

A small ATV was reported on fire at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Commercial Street and Madison Avenue. 

 

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Merchandise reported stolen

Police received a report at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday of a theft of over $500 in merchandise from the night before at 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

Wallet stolen

Police received a report at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday of a wallet that was stolen from a vehicle at 404 Vine Ave. 

 

Door reported kicked in

Police received a report at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday that someone tried kicking in a door and damaged it at 507 Giles Place. 

 

