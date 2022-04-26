I-90 eastbound lane closure begins Monday west of Albert Lea

Motorists on eastbound Interstate 90 will encounter a lane closure from Alden (Exit 146) to Minnesota Highway 13 at Albert Lea beginning Monday when concrete pavement repair starts, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The nine-mile lane closure is being done to repair damaged concrete or where joints have failed. Highway off- and on-ramps will remain open. The work is expected to last about two months. Additional work is planned later this season along I-90, and MnDOT will announce the schedule and effects on traffic prior to the start of that work.

Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to do the following: