Letter: Contact county board with concerns about tax values

Good day everyone. Warmer weather is just around the corner. Most of you have now received your 2022 Property Tax Statement. In that envelope and along with the tax statement is a yellow insert called a Valuation Notice for 2023. I have heard from some about concerns of next year’s valuation of their property. On the back of that Valuation Notice is instructions on how you can appeal the value or classification of your property. It is important that the citizens of our county get involved with local government and that your voice is heard. And if you have additional questions or concerns, the county commissioners that you elected have their phone numbers and emails available on the Freeborn County website at www.co.freeborn.mn.us. I represent District 1, and my email is brad.edwin@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you.

Brad Edwin

Freeborn County District 1 Commissioner