Letter: The U.S. over the last year

Published 8:30 pm Friday, April 8, 2022

By Submitted

The real state of the union:

1. Inflation is at a 40-year high.

2. Gas prices are the highest they have been since 2008.

3. We abandoned Americans and friends in Afghanistan.

4. Our southern border control is a disaster! Ask angel families what they think about our immigration policy.

5. Russia has invaded Ukraine. I feel they would not have dared to do so if Trump were president.

6. Our president’s family has several suspicious ties to communist China.

Even as a so-called weak-minded conservative I can see what our president and his cronies have done to our country in a little over one year.

Anyone who voted Democratic in the last election should take a long, hard look at the direction our country is going on so many levels — and rethink their vote come November.

Tony Rogness

Albert Lea

