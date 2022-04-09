Letter: The U.S. over the last year

The real state of the union:

1. Inflation is at a 40-year high.

2. Gas prices are the highest they have been since 2008.

3. We abandoned Americans and friends in Afghanistan.

4. Our southern border control is a disaster! Ask angel families what they think about our immigration policy.

5. Russia has invaded Ukraine. I feel they would not have dared to do so if Trump were president.

6. Our president’s family has several suspicious ties to communist China.

Even as a so-called weak-minded conservative I can see what our president and his cronies have done to our country in a little over one year.

Anyone who voted Democratic in the last election should take a long, hard look at the direction our country is going on so many levels — and rethink their vote come November.

Tony Rogness

Albert Lea