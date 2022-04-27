Letter: What are all the repairs the county is considering?

As I finished reading the article about county building repairs, I found myself asking questions about what exactly the repairs entailed. If we’re going to have a public comment on May 1, do you think maybe you could do your job as a news gathering agency and actually list exactly what we’re going to spend over $13 million to repair? I would think that would be fairly easy for you to do — or do you, and county admin. prefer we’re in the dark? We count on a free press being unbiased and informative. Unfortunately that’s not been the trend in our country over the last 50 years. Maybe you could buck the trend?

Doug Warner

Albert Lea