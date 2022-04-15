Maribeth Walton passed away April 13, 2022 surrounded by the love of her husband, her children, and their dogs Briar and Shadow at home.

Funeral services will be held on April 19, 2022 at 11:00am at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Hartland, MN. Pastors Steven Schwartz and Kent Otterman will co-officiate services. Interment will follow at Hollandale Cemetery in Hollandale, MN. Visitation will be held Monday April 18, 2022 at Bayview Funeral Home from 4-7pm.

Mary Beth “Maribeth” (Boverhuis) Walton was born on January 26, 1960 to Reinder “Howard” and Marian (Underdahl) Boverhuis in Austin, MN. Maribeth spent her childhood with her siblings and family friends in the country outside of Clarks Grove before moving into the town of Clarks Grove at the age of 16. She attended Clarks Grove country school and graduated in 1978 from Albert Lea High School. On October 10, 1981 she married the love of her life, Shawn Walton at Hollandale Christian Reformed Church. Together they spent 41 amazing years together making their home and raising their children in Albert Lea, MN.

Maribeth was extremely proud of the 43 years of service she gave dedicating her life to improving the environment and lives of those she served at the Evangelical Good Samaritan Society. She was also blessed by the many friends she met and cherished her “Bosom Buddies” and their many amazing memories they created together.

Maribeth enjoyed trips to the camper with her family and siblings, girls trips with her sisters Cindy and Shelly, as well as casino runs with her sisters and special friend Shirley. She cherished her time at Cherney’s Resort in Bena, MN with her family. In her leisure time, she enjoyed time golfing with Shawn and her girlfriends, many years of Tuesday morning Bowling League at Holiday Lanes, shooting pool, gardening, was always up for coffee and a visit from family and friends and was always a helping hand to all of her kids and family whenever needed. She enjoyed many years of canning with her sister Cindy and later Shelly as well. Maribeth and Shawn enjoyed their empty nest years with impromptu trips up to the camper and daily games of Cribbage or Rummy. She thoroughly enjoyed their many Anniversary trips hopping in the car and deciding on the fly I-90 or I-35 and so on until they reached the nights destination.

Those left to cherish her memory include: Her husband Shawn Walton, children: Cheyenne Walton, Isaac & Krista Walton, Ashley & Zach Jacobson, Kelsey & Thad Johanson, Mark Walton & Alexa, Morgan Walton & Chris. Grandchildren: Keygan & Maggie Lundak, Hunter & Ella Anderson, Grahm, Rifften, & Archie Jacobson, Korah Walton, Levi Johanson, Elijah Rauchman, Oliver Walton, and Duke Walton. Brothers and Sisters: Russ & Terri Boverhuis, Dale & Cheryl Boverhuis, Cindy & Stan Nelson, and Shelly & Bryan Edwards. Aunts, Uncles, many nieces & nephews she considered her own and cousins.

Maribeth was greeted at Heaven’s gates by her parents, Howard and Marian Boverhuis, maternal Grandparents Kermit & Minnie Underdahl, paternal Grandparents Reinder and Louise Boverhuis, Mother-in-law and Father-in-law Bev Walton and Ray Walton, and cousin Kris Steiner and many special friends.

Our family would like to express a heartfelt “Thank You” to Carolyn Klampe and the Gonda 10S Oncology/Chemotherapy Team as well as Erin B. and the Mayo Clinic Hospice Team for their amazing care of our Mother and family.