MEETING NOTICE

Published 12:26 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Submitted

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALBERT LEA PORT
AUTHORITY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of the Port Authority of Albert Lea will meet on April 13, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. at the Albert Economic Development Agency, 132 N Broadway Ave, Albert Lea MN. This is a rescheduled meeting of the April 6, 2022 regular meeting. The Port Authority of Albert Lea holds its regular meeting on the first Wednesday of each month.

Albert Lea Tribune:
Apr. 6, 2022
