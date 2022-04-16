Money Smart for Older Adults workshop planned in Albert Lea

The Active Aging Programs, Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, is offering the Money Smart for Older Adults workshop. This is a free two-hour lecture for older adults concerned with protecting their assets and finances.

Participants will be taught to recognize and reduce the risk of financial exploitation, guard against identity theft, plan for the loss of decision-making capacity and other helpful tips about recent scams and common fraud.

Following a recent workshop, a participant wrote:

“It spurred me onto review the plans I had put in place maybe 20 years ago. I found out that choices I had made then were not what I want now. Once I made changes regarding financial matters I moved on to updating my end-of-life wishes and made funeral plans and have had good conversations with family. It has given me peace of mind.”

Registration is now being accepted for Money Smart for Older Adults

The workshop will be from 9 to 11 a.m. May 2 at the Albert Lea Senior Center at 1739 W. Main St.

Space is limited. To register, call or email Marlene at 507-450-1518 or mlevine@ccsomn.org before April 26, or register at the Senior Center office.