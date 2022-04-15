No new COVID-19 deaths reported in area; slight increase in cases reported

No deaths were reported in the area between Tuesday morning and Thursday, though COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

Steele County reported 18 newly confirmed cases. Steele County has experienced 10,392 total cases of the coronavirus, 62 of them proving fatal.

Mower County confirmed 15 cases of the virus, increasing Mower County’s total number of cases to 11,865. Seventy-three area residents have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

Waseca County also recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19. That raises Waseca County’s total number of cases to 5,533, with 39 deaths.

Freeborn County health officials reported seven confirmed cases, and another was listed as probable. Freeborn County has recorded 9,101 total cases, and 74 area residents have died from the virus. No deaths were reported, and one person was sent to a hospital for care. There are 28 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

Among the new cases, one case apiece was found in a child 10 to 14, a teenager 15 to 19, a person in their 20s, a resident in their 30s and a person in their 40s. Two cases were discovered in people in their 50s and one case was found in a person in their 60s.

Faribault County recorded one new case, and two more cases were listed as probable. That brings Faribault County’s total number of cases to 3,779. Fifty county residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

In Minnesota, 2,421 cases were reported Tuesday to Thursday, raising the state’s total number of cases to 1,437,638. Sixteen new deaths were reported, and there have been 12,464 fatalities since the pandemic began.