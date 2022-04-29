Paid political letter: Candidacy for school board

I am writing to let everyone know that I am running for the school board. I am very concerned for our primary school kids and the possible introduction of CRT. Insofar as it is within my power, I will not allow anything like this within School District 241. I want to dedicate myself to helping to provide truthful curriculum for our kids.

I have been attending most of the school board meetings for close to a year now. It appears to me that the board has lost some of its effectiveness in some areas. I want to work with other board members for the good of all. I want to encourage parental participation as much as possible. In my opinion, the parents should have much of the input of what the kids are being taught as is practical — not the federal government or the state government! Our Founding Fathers never meant for the education of our kids to be run by the government!

I am currently a coach for the high school trapshooting team, and I co-instruct a permit to carry course. I am also very active within my church as a church officer. I am a member of the New Life Christian Church located on East Main Street.

I would appreciate your vote in November.



Gary H. Lerud

Albert Lea