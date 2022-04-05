Paul Luther Groth, age 85, of Ellendale, MN passed away on April 4, 2022.

Paul was born on November 18, 1936, to Oscar and Alice Groth in Mason City, IA. He attended school in Mason City until moving to Ellendale in 1953. He graduated from Ellendale-Geneva high school in 1954. Paul went to Waldorf college.

Paul married Mary (Bartsch) on December 16, 1956. He worked briefly at Wilson’s in Albert Lea, MN. Upon his father’s death, Paul went to work laying floors for his mother. He and Mary bought Groth Furniture and Floor Covering in 1967. For the next 40 years, the two of them built up a strong business. Paul was a huge part of the flooring side of the business, doing installations and sales. Paul was active in the community as he served on the city council for 38 years. He was a charter member of the Ellendale Lions, belonged to the Ellendale Commercial Club, and belonged to Community Lutheran Church where he did numerous things within the church. Paul enjoyed fishing, the MN Vikings, and a good card game.

Paul is survived by his sons, Scott (Joni) and Chuck (Jean); sister-in-law, Jean Groth; brother-in-law, Harold (Bernice) Bartsch; sisters-in-law, Jean Ahlstrom and Darlene Bartsch; grandchildren, Allison (Chad) Muilenburg, Ben and Abe Groth and Laura (Maliory) Bebeau; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents, Oscar and Alice; brothers, Raymond and Dale; mother and father-in-law Magdeline and Lawrence Bartsch; sisters-in-law, Nancy Groth, Margaret Bartsch, Mavis Bartsch; brothers-in-law, Don and Cliff Bartsch and nephews, Mike and Rick Groth.

Visitation 4:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Service 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Community Lutheran Church, Ellendale, MN with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm. Interment will be at Geneva Cemetery.