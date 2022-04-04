NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on April 11, 2022 in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider that the City abate property taxes levied by the City on the property identified as tax parcel number (the “Property”):

Address Parcel Number

1960 Wilby Rd. 08.150.0010 (will be assigned a City PID at a later date)

Any person who constructs or rehabilitates a single-family home, duplex, or multi-family complex, files application, and obtains formal approval from the appropriate local jurisdictions between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2026 shall be eligible to receive 100% of the increment value over three years with the potential of an additional three years at 50%.

Information concerning the proposed project, including a draft copy of the abatement resolution, will be on file at City Hall on and after the date of this notice. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the Council Secretary before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

By: s/s

Daphney Maras

City Clerk