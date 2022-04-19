CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Board of Appeals will meet at City Hall Council Chambers on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:00am to conduct a Public Hearing to consider the following application:

1) Duane and Pamela Virchow, 2248 SE Marshall Street, seek a variance from the maximum total square footage allowed for carports, garages and shed per lot in order to enlarge an existing accessory structure.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attention: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck

City Planner