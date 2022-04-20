FREEBORN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON APPROVAL OF THE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN

AND THE ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN BONDS PURSUANT

TO MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 373.40

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Freeborn County, Minnesota (the County), will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in the Board Room at the Freeborn County Historic Courthouse, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007, to conduct a public hearing to obtain public comment on the County’s intention to approve the County’s five year Capital Improvement Plan (the “CIP”), and issue capital improvement plan bonds (the “Bonds”) in a principal amount up to $13,000,000, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 373.40, for the purpose of financing various facility renovation and improvement projects, as described in the CIP.

If a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of the Bonds is signed by voters equal to five percent of the votes cast in the County at the last general election and filed with the County Auditor within thirty (30) days after the public hearing, the County may issue the Bonds only after obtaining the approval of a majority of the voters voting on the question of issuing the Bonds.

Copies of the proposed CIP and resolution are on file and may be inspected at the Freeborn County Government Center during normal business hours. All interested parties are invited to attend the public hearing or to provide written comments to the undersigned, which written comments will be considered at the hearing.

Questions regarding this matter may be referred to Thomas Jensen, County Administrator, at (507) 377-5116 or to Pat Martinson, County Auditor-Treasurer, at (507) 377-5121.

BY ORDER OF THE COUNTY BOARD

FREEBORN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

Pat Martinson

County Auditor-Treasurer