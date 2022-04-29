Raymond G Luna, passed away on April 19, 2022, at his home in Albert Lea. A visitation was held on Thursday, April 28 from 5-7pm at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea. The funeral service was held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11:00 am at St Theodore Catholic Church. Fr. Kurt Farrell presided. Burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Geneva, MN.

Raymond was born on August 31, 1933, to Felix and Manuela Luna in Granger, TX. Raymond and his family moved to Minnesota when he was three years old, settling in Hollandale, and attending school in Geneva, MN. He married Lucy Diaz on November 17, 1951, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He joined the Army National Guard through the buddy system with his brothers Eddie and Andy, eventually being assigned to Company G. A highlight of childhood was being an alter boy at St. Paul’s Cathedral in the twin cities. Raymond moved to Albert Lea in 1963, working at a drug supply store, and then starting his own gas business, next to the Interstate Electric Plant on South Broadway.

Raymond enjoyed being outdoors, with a particular interest in gardening and fishing. His favorite flowers were red double begonias, and he really enjoyed catching bull head fish. He also treasured spending time with his family, with fond memories of riding on his scooter with Isbella. He was also a member of American Legion Post 56. He loved playing with his two dogs, Shilo and Bera, as well as trying new foods, watching his westerns and especially “Being the Boss”.

Raymond is survived by his daughters Ramona Johnson (Robert), Mary Larson, and Conception Lee (Steven), his son Richard (Linda) of Germany, and daughter Michelle (Jason) Carlson. He is survived many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents Felix and Manuela Luna, his wife Lucy, his 17 brothers and sisters, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.