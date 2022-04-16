Robin Gudal: Jesus lives for both you and me

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I am excited to celebrate the most miraculous Christian celebration this year, Easter, Resurrection Sunday, with our 9-month sweet little “new” grand. Matthew 18: 1-5, NIV. The greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven. At that time the disciples came to Jesus and asked, “Who, then, is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” He called a little child to him and placed the child among them and he said: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.

I gave our sweet little Inez the following book “The Story of Easter” by Patricia A. Pingry. Yes, it is simple! I pray however that you will embrace its humble truth.

“When spring comes, baby animals are born, and flowers begin to bloom. Springtime also brings Easter. On Easter we remember Jesus and what he did for us. Jesus loved all boys and girls and moms and dads, too. He was called the Good Shepherd. Moms and dads and boys and girls loved Jesus, too. They laid palm branches in his path. But some men did not like Jesus. They put him on a cross to die. His friends were sad. On that first Easter, Jesus’ friends met an angel. He told them, “Jesus has risen! He is alive today!” His friends were very happy. We celebrate Easter because Jesus lived again on that first Easter morning. On Easter Sunday we go to church and sing about Jesus. Churches place crosses on their steeples to remind us of Jesus’ love. Now on Easter morning you’ll know that Jesus loved you that much that he gave his life for us so that we can live too.

As mature adults it is my prayer we will remember, embrace and walk out this simple truth. Jesus lives! He lives for you and me. He forgives our sins. He desires we choose to live for him each moment of our lives. Blessed Resurrection Day!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.