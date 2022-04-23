Star Class: Exploring STEM

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Submitted

Second graders at Sibley Elementary School have been exploring STEM materials and activities as it relates to grade level standards. Each day during a math station, students complete various STEM challenges using a variety of materials such as legos, magnet tiles, pattern blocks and dominos. Here, they are collaborating to design a helicopter during a media lesson. Students needed to work together to build a helicopter that met specific criteria. Provided

