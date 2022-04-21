Albert Lea superintendent search survey now open for stakeholders

An anonymous public survey is now available for all stakeholders to fill out through April 28 regarding Albert Lea’s new search for a superintendent.

The school board on Tuesday contracted with the Minnesota School Boards Association to guide them throughout the search process.

People interested in filling out the survey can visit here. The survey is available in both English and Spanish, and hard copies of the survey in both languages are also available at the district office.

Following the survey deadline of April 28, MSBA will summarize and provide an overview of the responses for presentation to the School Board.

Virtual question/answer session with MSBA

To ensure all district stakeholders have access to accurate information regarding search processes and expectations, MSBA will host a virtual Q&A session at 4 p.m. April 27. The Zoom link will be posted that day on the district website. All stakeholders are invited to attend the live session; however, to accommodate busy schedules as well as ensure access and transparency, the session will also be recorded and made available on the district website for the remainder of the search.

Questions about the search process can be submitted anonymously in advance by clicking here. Deadline for submittal of advance questions is noon April 27. Questions may also be submitted during the session using the chat box.

Contact Barb Dorn, MSBA director of leadership development and executive search, at 507-508-5501 with any questions.