Tires slashed on vehicle and other reports

Police received a report at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday of tires that were slashed on a vehicle at 911 E. Hawthorne St.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday at 404 Fountain St.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of First Avenue and West Main Street. The incident happened at 11:33 a.m.