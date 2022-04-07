Tools, wire stolen and other reports
Published 5:32 am Thursday, April 7, 2022
Police received a report at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday of tools and copper wire that were taken at 411 S. First Ave. The estimated loss was $3,000.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday of money fraudulently taken out of a bank account of a resident in Albert Lea.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Carl Mikkel Shayne Sundberg, 31, on a local warrant at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday at 319 Court St.
Girl bitten by dog
A girl was reportedly attacked by a neighbor’s dog at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday at 1013 W. Clark St. The girl was being taken to the emergency room.
Tab taken off of vehicle
A tab was reported taken off a vehicle at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday at 2812 Campus Lane.
Smoke reported
Smoke was reported at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday at 909 Janson St.
Check forgery reported
Deputies received a report of check forgery at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday from the court administration office at 411 S. Broadway.
1 turns self in on warrant
Raul Segundo Benitez-Rivero, 52, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 3:30 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.