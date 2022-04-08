Absentee voting begins today for primary in 1st District race

Voting begins today to narrow down the field of candidates in the race to fill the vacated 1st District congressional seat left open with the death of Congressman Jim Hagedorn.

Hagedorn died Feb. 17 after battling kidney cancer.

Freeborn County Deputy Auditor-Treasurer Emily West said starting today people can come in to the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office and absentee vote in the special primary election. People can also request an absentee ballot be mailed to them, and the voter can mail the application back or drop it off at the office.

Voting can take place in the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office through 5 p.m. May 23. The office will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.

If a person is returning a ballot by mail, it must arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 24. If a person is returning it in person, it must be in the office by 3 p.m. on Election Day. If an agent is returning a person’s voted ballot on someone’s behalf, it must also be back by 3 p.m. the day of the primary election.

The primary election is May 24 with the special election on Aug. 9.

Running for the seats are the following:

Republican

• Bob “Again” Carney Jr.

• Ken Navitsky

• Brad Finstad

• Jeremy Munson

• Kevin Kocina

• Roger Ungemach

• Matt Benda

• J.R. Ewing

• Jennifer Carnahan

• Nels Pierson

DFL Party

• Richard W. Painter

• George H. Kalberer

• Sarah Brakebill-Hacke

• Jeff Ettinger

• Rick DeVoe

• Warren Lee Anderson

• James Rainwater

Candice Deal-Bartell

Legal Marijuana Now

Richard B. Reisdorf

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis

Haroun McClellan