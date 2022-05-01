1st District congressional special election results

Published 9:12 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

A sign on the sidewalk next to First Lutheran Church directs voters in Ward 2 where to vote Tuesday afternoon. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

(5 of 41 precincts reporting)

Republican Party

Bob “Again” Carney Jr: 2

Kevin Kocina: 12

Jeremy Munson: 46

Nels Pierson: 2

J.R. Ewing: 0

Brad Finstad: 51

Roger Ungemach: 3

Jennifer Carnahan: 18

Matt Benda: 114

Ken Navitsky: 1

 

DFL Party

Warren Lee Anderson: 1

Sarah Brakebill Hacke: 2

James Rainwater: 3

Jeff Ettlinger: 58

Richard W. Painter: 0

George H. Kalberer:1

Rick DeVoe: 1

Candice Deal Bartell: 1

