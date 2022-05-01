1st District congressional special election results
Published 9:12 pm Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Check back for Freeborn County special election results.
(5 of 41 precincts reporting)
Republican Party
Bob “Again” Carney Jr: 2
Kevin Kocina: 12
Jeremy Munson: 46
Nels Pierson: 2
J.R. Ewing: 0
Brad Finstad: 51
Roger Ungemach: 3
Jennifer Carnahan: 18
Matt Benda: 114
Ken Navitsky: 1
DFL Party
Warren Lee Anderson: 1
Sarah Brakebill Hacke: 2
James Rainwater: 3
Jeff Ettlinger: 58
Richard W. Painter: 0
George H. Kalberer:1
Rick DeVoe: 1
Candice Deal Bartell: 1