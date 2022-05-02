2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Chaz Michal Pagliaroli, 29, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 12:38 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Commercial Street and Madison Avenue.

Police arrested Travis Eugene Johnson, 31, for second-degree DWI after receiving a report of a domestic incident at 5:51 p.m. Saturday at 815 Minnesota Ave.

4 arrested on warrants

Police held Johnna Faye Vanguilder, 35, on a warrant after a traffic stop at 6:23 p.m. Saturday at East College Street and South Newton Avenue.

Police arrested Sheldon Christian Luna, 26, on a local warrant and cited for obstructing the legal process and fleeing on foot at 10:34 a.m. Friday at 815 S. Fourth Ave.

Police arrested Dylan Michael Espinosa, 26, on a local warrant at 2:24 p.m. Friday at 603 Cherry Ave.

Police arrested Evan Douglas Fure, 18, on a local warrant and fleeing on foot at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Clark Street and South St. Mary Avenue.

1 arrested for controlled substance

Deputies held Jack Thomas Rivall on controlled substance possession at 11:08 p.m. Saturday at 79503 298th St., Clarks Grove.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 7:22 a.m. Friday of a theft of pallets at 902 E. Main St. The items were later returned to the owner.

A rifle and ammo were reported taken from a garage at 4:46 p.m. Sunday at 1431 Academy Ave.

Police received a report at 6:28 p.m. Sunday of a part that was stolen from a car at 411 Commercial St.

Residence broken into

Police received a report at 9:35 p.m. Friday of a burglary at 816 St. Thomas Ave.

Damage reported to vehicle

Police received a report at 11:48 p.m. Saturday of a person running at a vehicle and hitting it at 201 N. Broadway. Beer was also poured in the gas tank.

Apartment damaged

Police received a report at 12:43 a.m. Sunday of damage in an apartment at 210 E. Front St.