2 cited for drinking and driving and other reports

Deputies cited Gabriel Lee Kyriss, 18, for minor consumption and Gavin Gene Lawson, 18, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, speeding and open container violation after a traffic stop at 12:51 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 750th Avenue and 150th Street in Glenville.

Deputies cited Kyriss for underage drinking and driving and no Minnesota driver’s license after receiving a report of a vehicle in the ditch at 2:06 a.m. Thursday at 18532 750th Ave.

Incident reported at Glenville-Emmons

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report Thursday afternoon of a 13-year-old student at Glenville-Emmons School who had reportedly made threatening comments to some of the other students at the school.

The Sheriff’s Office said no credible threat was found, and if there had been, they would have taken every appropriate action to ensure the safety of all of the students. No further action was expected to be taken by law enforcement.

Items reported missing

Several items were reported missing at 11:26 a.m. Thursday on property near 840th Avenue and 200th Street.

1 arrested for harassment restraining order violation

Deputies arrested Zachary Michael Garcia 29, for a harassment restraining order violation at 10:38 p.m. Thursday at 121 Main St. in Emmons.

Paint reported on buildings

Police received a report at 12:47 p.m. Thursday of paint all over city buildings, picnic tables and concrete at 1400 Margaretha Ave.

Police received a report at 3:27 p.m. Thursday of graffiti on a building at 910 Frank Hall Drive.