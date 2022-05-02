2 from Sheriff’s Office, 1 from ALPD file for sheriff
Published 5:18 pm Friday, May 20, 2022
It has been a busy first week of filing for office
Three candidates have officially filed to become the next Freeborn County sheriff in the first week of the filing period for elected office.
Filing opened Tuesday and continues through the end of the month for city, county, state and federal offices. School board filing will take place in August.
Thus far to file for the sheriff’s seat are Sgt. Tim Bennett with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Dale Glazier with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Lt. Jeff Strom with the Albert Lea Police Department.
Current Sheriff Kurt Freitag previously announced he will not seek reelection.
The following is a list of other candidates who have filed in the area:
City of Albert Lea
Mayor
Rich Murray
Ward 1
Rachel Christensen
Ward 2
Larry Baker, incumbent
Ward 6
Nick Ronnenberg
* Ward 4 is also up for election this year, but there has not been anyone yet to file.
Freeborn County
1st District
Brad Edwin
2nd District
Dawn C. Kaasa
Scott Waits
Steve Kluver
4th District
Christopher Shoff
5th District
Ted Herman
* All five of the commissioner seats are up for election this year because of redistricting.
County attorney
David Walker
Soil and Water Conservation District 3
Paul Heers Jr.
Third Judicial District Court Judge
Kevin Siefken
State
District 23A state representative
Mary Hinnenkamp, DFL Party
District 23B state representative
Tom Stiehm, DFL Party
Look to the Tribune for more detailed stories about each of the candidates in future issues.