2 from Sheriff’s Office, 1 from ALPD file for sheriff

It has been a busy first week of filing for office

Three candidates have officially filed to become the next Freeborn County sheriff in the first week of the filing period for elected office.

Filing opened Tuesday and continues through the end of the month for city, county, state and federal offices. School board filing will take place in August.

Thus far to file for the sheriff’s seat are Sgt. Tim Bennett with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Dale Glazier with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Lt. Jeff Strom with the Albert Lea Police Department.

Current Sheriff Kurt Freitag previously announced he will not seek reelection.

The following is a list of other candidates who have filed in the area:

City of Albert Lea

Mayor

Rich Murray

Ward 1

Rachel Christensen

Ward 2

Larry Baker, incumbent

Ward 6

Nick Ronnenberg

* Ward 4 is also up for election this year, but there has not been anyone yet to file.

Freeborn County

1st District

Brad Edwin

2nd District

Dawn C. Kaasa

Scott Waits

Steve Kluver

4th District

Christopher Shoff

5th District

Ted Herman

* All five of the commissioner seats are up for election this year because of redistricting.

County attorney

David Walker

Soil and Water Conservation District 3

Paul Heers Jr.

Third Judicial District Court Judge

Kevin Siefken

State

District 23A state representative

Mary Hinnenkamp, DFL Party

District 23B state representative

Tom Stiehm, DFL Party

Look to the Tribune for more detailed stories about each of the candidates in future issues.