2022-23 Civic Music season tickets to go on sale at weekend concert

The Albert Lea Civic Music Association will begin selling tickets for its 2022-23 season on Sunday at its final concert of the current season.

“Sons of the Pioneers” will perform at 7 p.m. at the Albert Lea High School auditorium.

Best known as the original “singing cowboy” band, the Sons of the Pioneers were instrumental in creating the earliest sounds of western music and are beloved by contemporary western bands. Founded in 1934 by Roy Rogers, this legendary band continues to gain fans young and old, playing favorites like “Cool Water,” “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” and “Happy Trails.”

Civic Music is also celebrating its 75th anniversary at the Sunday concert with flowers on the stage and a recognition of all current and former board members.

Tickets for the 2022-23 season will be sold at intermission and at the close of the concert. Tickets are $50 for adults and $105 for a family. Student prices remain the same at $15.

“We’re very excited about the season and think it will be a wonderful season,” said board member Sue Jorgensen.

Entertainment for the 2022-23 season includes the following:

• Copper Street Brass, Oct. 15

This Minneapolis-based sextet brings a fresh perspective to the brass quintet. Fusing brass instruments with keyboard, percussion, guitars and electronic instruments, Copper Street Brass seeks to play all types of music in bold and innovative ways, coupled with friendly and charming stage presence.

• Jeeyoon Kim, Nov. 18

Jeeyoon Kim began studying the piano when she was just 4 years old and delights audiences with a sparkling combination of sensitive artistry, broad emotional range and impeccable technique.

• Brancy & Dugan, Dec. 6

Join John Brancy, a baritone, and Peter Dugan, on piano, who met as students at the Juilliard School. As collaborative partners, they are committed to reenergizing and reinventing the approach to art song.

Brancy is a Grammy winning baritone with an intense musicality and communicative power. Dugan regularly guest hosts on National Public Radio’s “From the Top,” and has performed with artists ranging from Itzhak Perlman and Renee Fleming to Jesse Colin Young and Glenn Close.

• Frisson, Feb. 25, 2023

Frisson is a new classical group from New York City, with strings, oboe, clarinet and piano, that is known for performing a variety of genres and styles, including classical, popular, folk and jazz.

Their performance will feature music from Gershwin and Cole Porter, melodies from Appalachian Spring, American themes from Dvorak’s music, ragtime from Scott Joplin and perhaps a Stephen Foster song.

• Take3, March 26, 2023

Take3 is a classical crossover trio led by virtuoso violinist Lindsay Deutsch, with Jason Stoll on piano and Mikala Schmitz on cello. The group brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma, performing pop hits, Americana and classical favorites, according to its website.