PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

IN DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COURT FILE NO.

24-CV-22-356.

In the Matter of a Hazardous Building Located at 719 Alcove Street in the City

of Albert Lea, Minnesota

NOTICE OF MOTION

To: Anthony E Radke and Todd E Radke, 719 Alcove Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; Dylan J Allen and o/b/o Bryce A Green, Deceased; and to any other interested parties or lien holders of record.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the undersigned will bring the attached Motion on for hearing before the Court at a special term thereof to be held at the Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 South Broadway Avenue, in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota on the 23rd day of May, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as counsel can be heard.

Dated: April 18, 2022

Kelly D. Martinez

Albert Lea City Attorney

221 East Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN

56007-2421 507-377-4320

Attorney Reg. No. 390039

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 23, 30, May 7 and 14, 2022

24-CV-22-356