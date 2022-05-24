24-CV-22-356
Published 7:27 pm Sunday, May 8, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
IN DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COURT FILE NO.
24-CV-22-356.
In the Matter of a Hazardous Building Located at 719 Alcove Street in the City
of Albert Lea, Minnesota
NOTICE OF MOTION
To: Anthony E Radke and Todd E Radke, 719 Alcove Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; Dylan J Allen and o/b/o Bryce A Green, Deceased; and to any other interested parties or lien holders of record.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the undersigned will bring the attached Motion on for hearing before the Court at a special term thereof to be held at the Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 South Broadway Avenue, in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota on the 23rd day of May, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as counsel can be heard.
Dated: April 18, 2022
Kelly D. Martinez
Albert Lea City Attorney
221 East Clark Street
Albert Lea, MN
56007-2421 507-377-4320
Attorney Reg. No. 390039
Albert Lea Tribune:
Apr. 23, 30, May 7 and 14, 2022
24-CV-22-356