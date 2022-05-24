PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN IN DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COURT FILE NO.

24-CV-22-356. In the Matter of a Hazardous Building

Located at 719 Alcove Street

in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota MOTION

FOR SUMMARY

ENFORCEMENT

OF THE ORDER

OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

Pursuant to the provisions of Minn. Stat. § 463.15 to 463.261, the City of Albert Lea moves the Court for a default judgment providing for the summary enforcement of the Order of the City Council of the City of Albert Lea in the above-entitled matter dated September 27, 2021, and allowing the City to proceed to raze and remove the building referred to herein, on the grounds that such persons upon whom the Order was served have failed to answer or otherwise defend in the matter within the time allowed therefore by law and that no action has been taken in compliance with the Order.

Dated: April 18, 2022

Kelly D. Martinez

Albert Lea City Attorney

221 East Clark Street Albert Lea, MN 56007-2421

507-377-4320

Attorney Reg. No. 390039

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 23, 30, May 7 and 14, 2022

24-CV-22-356