4 Albert Lea businesses named Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota

Four Albert Lea businesses were named Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota last week in a virtual celebration through Workforce Development Inc.

In the small employer category, of under 50 employees, were Albert Lea Seed House and Arcadian Bank. In the mid-size employer category of 50 to 150 employees was CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, and in the large employer category of over 150 employees was the city of Albert Lea.

The “Best Places to Work” awards program was a commissioned study by Workforce Development Inc., according to a press release. The purpose of the program was to recognize some of the best employers in our local area and provide vital information

to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.

Each company participating was required to complete a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by the consulting firm of Personnel Dynamics Consulting of Florida. Every company participating in the survey will receive a detailed 25-page report detailing the information on their company and the results of the survey. Those companies who are being recognized receive a special award at the Best Places to Work Awards Banquet.

The data was measured on such parameters as: turnover, rate of growth, promotion rates, employee evaluations and

feedback, percentage of employee injured, diversity of management, benefits offered, training expenditures, paid

days off and increase in pay.

The 17 companies in total that received recognition represented the counties of Winona, Freeborn, Mower, Rice, Steele, Goodhue, Olmsted, Houston, Dodge, Fillmore and Wabasha.

Other companies recognized included IBI Data, Southeast Services Cooperative, Rushford State Bank, Austin Utilities, Crown Cork and Seal, Custom Alarm, Peoples Energy Cooperative, Benike Construction, Gemini Inc., Hearth and Home Technologies and Zumbro Family Health Center.