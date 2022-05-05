5 things to do this week

Published 10:14 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By alexguerrero

1

Block party

KB Entertainment is hosting the Harold’s Block Party, the annual kick-off party of the summer at 8 p.m. Saturday at 1318 E. Main St. The event is free.

2

Opera

The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center will host another Met: Live in HD opera at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, “Hamlet.” Nicholas Carter makes his Met debut conducting a remarkable ensemble featuring Allan Clayton, Brenda Rae, Sarah Connolly and Sir John Tomlinson. Tickets are available at https://www.wiztix.com/dnboxoffice/inet/EventView.aspx?CID=42 

3

Music

The Wapsi River Ramblers will play for the first time at Lazy Acre Vineyard from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Smokin’ Mana’s food truck will also be on hand. The vineyard is located at 4776 Bluebill Ave., Lake Mills, IA.

4

Clinic

Allied Home Health Inc. will offer a free monthly blood pressure and foot care clinic this Friday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Albert Lea Senior Citizens Center (1739 W. Main St.).

5

Painting

Albert Lea Community Education will offer “Father’s Day Love You to the Moon” canvas painting from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Brookside Education Center. Create a make-and-take gift for Father’s Day. Tickets, $25 a person, are available at alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/1091/summer-2022/love-you-to-the-moon. Participants must be at least 8 to register.

