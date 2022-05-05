5 things to do this week: Lots of music on tap to enjoy

1

Civic Music concert

Sons of the Pioneers will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Albert Lea High School auditorium. The band, formed in 1934, is known as the original “singing cool” band instrumental and for creating the earliest sounds of western music. Tickets can be purchased at www.albertleacivicmusic.com.

2

Live music

Easy Heart will perform at Three Oak Vineyards and Winery from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. This will be the duo’s first time at Three Oak in 2022. The winery is at 73505 225th St.

3

Fundraiser

Join Crossroads Church youth, who are hosting a golf tournament on Sunday at Wedgewood Cove. The event begins with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Get your team of four together to purchase a tournament ticket. Tickets also include dinner for your team. If you are not a golfer, there is an option to just purchase a dinner ticket.

4

Music

Musicians Ben Scruggs and Chris Bertrand will perform from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Bend in the Road. Bend in the Road is at 25483 Highway 13 in Manchester.

5

Village cleanup

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village is having another cleanup day in preparation for tour season from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Coffee and goodies will be provided. The museum and village is at 1031 Bridge Ave.