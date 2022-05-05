5 things to do this week: Summer downtown festivities kick-off

1

Summer Kick-Off

Summer is here, and to mark the event there will be a downtown kick-off from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Food will be provided from food trucks parked on Fountain Street from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and 112 on Broadway will serve drinks from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bring a chair and listen to music at the Fountain Lake Park gazebo for Thursdays on Fountain, with Holly Day performing at 11 a.m., Salsa del Soul at 2 and 3 p.m. and 507 Country from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Flea market

The Midwest Crossroads Flea Market Group is hosting vendors at the Freeborn County fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The sale is located at 1105 Bridge Ave.

Presentation

The Albert Lea Art Center, at 101 S. Broadway Ave., will host Bev Jackson Cotter from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Cotter will tell the story of Ann Bilansky, the only woman to ever be hung in the state. The event is free and open to the public.

Live music

Jake McVey will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bend in the Road, 25483 Minnesota Highway 13 in Manchester. McVey has opened for acts such as Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Little Big Town. There is no cover to attend.

Track lessons

Albert Lea Community Education will have an event at Jim Gustafson Field from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Coach Lon Nelson and volunteer staff will teach children 6- to 12-years-old track and field skills for three consecutive weekends, and on the fourth weekend the children will get to test out their skills in a track and field meet. Pre-registration is required at alschools.ce.eleyo.com/course/1069/summer-2022/youth-track-and-field