Tornado watch expands into most counties in the area

The National Weather Service has expanded the tornado watch into more counties in the area.

A watch is now in effect through 12 a.m. today in the following counties: Freeborn, Faribault, Mower, Steele and Waseca counties in Minnesota and Winnebago County in Iowa.

The Weather Service states storms were expected to spread northeast through the evening and into the night.

Some storms could produce large hail of more than 2 inches in size, damaging winds and a few tornadoes, along with heavy rain.

The weather agency advised people to make sure they had multiple methods for receiving weather watches and warnings.

Much of the state is also under enhanced risk for severe storms on Thursday.