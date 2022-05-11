Tornado watch expands into most counties in the area

Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, May 11, 2022

By Staff Reports

Image courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has expanded the tornado watch into more counties in the area.

A watch is now in effect through 12 a.m. today in the following counties: Freeborn, Faribault, Mower, Steele and Waseca counties in Minnesota and Winnebago County in Iowa. 

The Weather Service states storms were expected to spread northeast through the evening and into the night.

Some storms could produce large hail of more than 2 inches in size, damaging winds and a few tornadoes, along with heavy rain.

The weather agency advised people to make sure they had multiple methods for receiving weather watches and warnings.

Much of the state is also under enhanced risk for severe storms on Thursday.

More News

Funk recognized with Superintendent of the Year Award in ceremony

Minnesota House speaker tests positive for coronavirus

Minnesota GOP seeks candidate who can topple Democrat Walz

Minnesota lawmakers consider loosening state’s liquor laws

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials