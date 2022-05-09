NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ORDER FOR REMOVAL OF HAZARDOUS STRUCTURE

924 FOUNTAIN STREET, ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA 56007

TO: Jameson D. Toft, 920 Fountain Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; and any other parties of interest.

The City of Albert Lea will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 in the City Center Council Chambers, 221 East Clark Street in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the purpose of discussing removal of the hazardous structure located at 924 Fountain Street and legally described as:

The East 50 feet of the West 100 feet of Lot 1, Block 1, College Addition to the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota.

PID: 34.113.0050

Persons wishing to be heard regarding the removal of the hazardous structure at that address may:

• Appear at the hearing and present their views orally.

• Submit comments in writing via email to dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022. Comments received will be read into the record during the Public Comment portion of the meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/ Daphney Maras

City Clerk