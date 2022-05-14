Albert Lea Area Schools to offer summer food program

Albert Lea Area Schools will be operating a summer food service programs at the following locations:

• Halverson Elementary School, 707 E. 10th St.

• Lakeview Elementary School, 902 Abbott St.

• Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane

• Brookside Education Center, 211 W. Richway Drive

This program is free to all children 18 and younger and runs from June 6 through June 30. Fridays will only be at Brookside Education Center.

Breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m., and lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.