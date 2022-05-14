Albert Lea Area Schools to offer summer food program
Published 8:00 pm Friday, May 13, 2022
Albert Lea Area Schools will be operating a summer food service programs at the following locations:
• Halverson Elementary School, 707 E. 10th St.
• Lakeview Elementary School, 902 Abbott St.
• Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane
• Brookside Education Center, 211 W. Richway Drive
This program is free to all children 18 and younger and runs from June 6 through June 30. Fridays will only be at Brookside Education Center.
Breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m., and lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.