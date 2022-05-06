Albert Lea boys’ golf team picks up big wins

The Albert Lea boys’ golf team picked up two wins big wins on Tuesday and Wednesday as the weather finally shapes up for golf season.

The Tigers traveled to Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester Tuesday for a match against Rochester Century and Mankato East. Albert Lea was able to come out victorious and gain another two points in the conference standings with the final score being Albert Lea 315, Century 317, Mankato 351.

The Tigers were led by junior Drew Teeter with a score of 76, which was good enough for him to be the medalist.

He was followed by senior Tucker McKinney and freshman Archie Nelson who both shot a 79. Rounding out the teams four scores was eighth grader Ben Rasmussen who made birdie on holes 16 and 17 which secured the win.

“Today’s match was a hard fought win,” said head coach Jeff Groth. “The front nine on this course has very narrow fairways and forced golfers to hit precise shots. With many of our boys playing this course for the first time, we saw some higher scores posted early on. On the back nine, the layout really opened up and allowed many of our boys to shoot a lower number.”

The Tigers continued their hot streak heading into Wednesday when they defeated Austin with a score of 302-338.

The match took place at Wedgewood Cove and the boys capitalized on the home course advantage.The team was led by Teeter who posted a score of 69 (-3). After starting the round going bogey, bogey, Teeter made 5 birdies and 11 pars to finish out his round. Other players that contributed to the win were Mckinney with a 76, Nelson with a 77 and junior Tim Chalmers with an 80.

The Tigers will be off for a few days before heading to Rochester to face the John Marshall Rockets and Mankato West Scarlets. That match will take place at Northern Hills on Monday starting at 2:30 p.m.