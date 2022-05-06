Albert Lea clinches lead late for victory over Falcons

Albert Lea baseball snatched the lead late in the game in a 5-2 victory over the Faribault Falcons on Tuesday.

The game was tied 2-2 with the Tigers batting in the top of the fifth when they scored on a stolen base during senior Dakota Jahnke’s at bat. Jahnke then singled, driving in one.

Albert Lea Varsity Tigers got things started in the first inning when Jack Skinness drove in one run on a single.

The Falcons evened things up at 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning when Cam Davis threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate for Falcons.

Davis led the Tigers to victory on the hill. The righty went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking one.

Michael Crone took the loss for the Falcons. The hurler lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing two hits and one run while walking one.

Brad Sartor started the game for the Falcons. Sartor went one inning, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out one and walking zero.

Albert Lea collected six hits on the day. Brennan Bakken and Davis each collected multiple hits for the Tigers. Davis and Bakken each collected two hits to lead Albert Lea. Bakken led the team with two stolen bases.