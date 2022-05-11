Albert Lea girls’ golf team wins triangular

The Albert Lea girls golf team played a triangular Thursday against Mankato East and Century at Wedgewood Cove in Albert Lea and followed it up with a win in Austin on Friday.

The Tigers won the triangular, shooting 359, while Century totaled and East finished with 419.

Whitney Mullenbach was medalist in the meet shooting a 75 and a career best for her. Alyssa Jensen shot a 77, also a career best for high school golf meets.

“It makes it pretty easy then they can go out and shoot those numbers from the No. 1 and No. 2 positions,” said head coach Shawn Riebe.

Also scoring for the Tigers were Ashlyn Berven with 100, and Ayva Murray with 107. This was the season low score for the team, and Riebe said he hoped to keep them trending in the right direction.

“Many of the girls are playing with confidence and gaining more,” he said. “This has been fun to watch. We keep moving some girls through the varsity line up trying to find that fourth score that will get us to that mark to make a statement at the end of the year.”

The Tigers won Friday’s meet, shooting a 364 to Austin’s 414.

Scoring for the Tigers and the medalist for the meet was Mullenbach with an 80, making it two meets in a row as medalist. Jensen also scored well for the Tigers with an 82. Berven shot her career best round of 91.

“Those girls spent time this winter working on their golf and it really shows,” Riebe said.

Rounding out the scoring was Evie Dawson with her first time scoring in a varsity meet with a 111.