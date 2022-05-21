Albert Lea High School activities director announces new head wrestling coach

The Albert Lea High School activities office on Friday announced Tyler Vogt will be the new head wrestling coach, pending school board approval.

Vogt has taught and coached in Albert Lea since 2020. He teaches middle school physical education and DAPE at Southwest Middle School. He has been an assistant football coach (2020 and 2021 seasons) and assistant wrestling coach (2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons) for the high school. He was the head wrestling coach at Eau Claire Memorial High School in the 2019-20 season prior to moving to Albert Lea.

Vogt was an Owatonna High School graduate, where he placed fifth at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament. He received a physical education/health/DAPE degree and a coaching degree from UW-Eau Claire. Prior to Eau Claire, he wrestled two years at Rochester Community and Technical College. At UW-Eau Claire he was a two-year captain and a 2017 NCAA Division III Scholar All-American.

Vogt and his wife, Rebekah, recently purchased a home in Albert Lea and are expecting their first child in July.

“Tyler brings a lot of energy to the program and has made a positive impact in his first couple years as an assistant,” Activities Director Paul Durbahn said. “He is a very hard worker and is very competitive. He is fully immersed in the classroom and in the sport of wrestling — we are very excited about bringing Tyler on in this new role!”