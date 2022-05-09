Albert Lea letter carriers food drive Saturday

The Albert Lea Branch 718 of the National Association of Letter Carriers, along with the rural carriers, will participate once again in the 30th annual NALC Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday. This is the 28th year the Albert Lea branch has taken an active role in this food drive, the largest one-day food drive in the nation. Because of COVID concerns, the national drive was put on hold for two years.

Over the course of its 29-year history, the drive has collected over 1.88 billion pounds of food. Locally, Albert Lea has collected over 300,000 pounds over that period.

People should leave nonperishable food donations by their mailboxes on Saturday, and letter carriers will collect the food, which will be weighed at the post office and released to the Albert Lea food shelves for distribution.