Albert Lea school board selects superintendent 

At a special board meeting today, the Albert Lea school board voted to select Ronald Wagner as the district’s next superintendent.

“We believe Ron Wagner has the qualifications and skills needed to lead the Albert Lea Public Schools. We feel he will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to moving the district forward,” said Neal Skaar, board chairman. “We look forward to working with him.”

The school board will be conducting contract negotiations with Mr. Wagner, and a contract is expected to be approved by the board at the June 6 regular school board meeting.

The pending start date for Ronald Wagner will be July 1, 2022.