Animals allegedly found in unfit conditions seized from residence
Published 9:54 am Thursday, May 19, 2022
Multiple animals were seized from a residence on South Broadway in Albert Lea Wednesday morning and taken into protective custody.
Police stated they received a complaint of mistreatment of animals at 1034 S. Broadway from the Freeborn County Humane Society and conducted a search warrant at the residence.
Police found the animals were in unfit conditions and seized three puppies, two lizards, a chameleon, three turtles, a hamster and a snake.
Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 28, was cited for three subdivisions of animal neglect.
Window reported broken
Police received a report at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday that someone had broken in through a window at 1034 S. Broadway.
Man arrested for order for protection violation
Police arrested Robert Lee Suniga, 39, for an order for protection violation at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday at 717 Pillsbury Ave.
Theft reported
Police received a report at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday of approximately $80 in Pokemon cards that had been taken from Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Window damaged by rock
A window was reported damaged by a rock at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday at 101 S. Independence Ave. in Clarks Grove.
Stakes stolen
Four 6-foot tall marking stakes were reported stolen from a yard at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at 335 S. Broadway in Alden.
Vehicle stolen
A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at 33464 830th Ave. in Ellendale.