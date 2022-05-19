Animals allegedly found in unfit conditions seized from residence

Published 9:54 am Thursday, May 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Multiple animals were seized from a residence on South Broadway in Albert Lea Wednesday morning and taken into protective custody. 

Police stated they received a complaint of mistreatment of animals at 1034 S. Broadway from the Freeborn County Humane Society and conducted a search warrant at the residence. 

Police found the animals were in unfit conditions and seized three puppies, two lizards, a chameleon, three turtles, a hamster and a snake. 

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 28, was cited for three subdivisions of animal neglect. 

 

Window reported broken

Police received a report at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday that someone had broken in through a window at 1034 S. Broadway.

 

Man arrested for order for protection violation

Police arrested Robert Lee Suniga, 39, for an order for protection violation at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday at 717 Pillsbury Ave.

 

Theft reported

Police received a report at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday of approximately $80 in Pokemon cards that had been taken from Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

 

Window damaged by rock

A window was reported damaged by a rock at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday at 101 S. Independence Ave. in Clarks Grove. 

 

Stakes stolen

Four 6-foot tall marking stakes were reported stolen from a yard at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at 335 S. Broadway in Alden.

 

Vehicle stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at 33464 830th Ave. in Ellendale.

More News

Severe weather possible this afternoon, evening

Northbridge mall owner: ‘Excited with the positive trajectory the mall is headed’

Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

Sale to benefit charities in Ukraine this weekend 

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials