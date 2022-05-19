Animals allegedly found in unfit conditions seized from residence

Multiple animals were seized from a residence on South Broadway in Albert Lea Wednesday morning and taken into protective custody.

Police stated they received a complaint of mistreatment of animals at 1034 S. Broadway from the Freeborn County Humane Society and conducted a search warrant at the residence.

Police found the animals were in unfit conditions and seized three puppies, two lizards, a chameleon, three turtles, a hamster and a snake.

Joseph Manasseh Johnson, 28, was cited for three subdivisions of animal neglect.

Window reported broken

Police received a report at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday that someone had broken in through a window at 1034 S. Broadway.

Man arrested for order for protection violation

Police arrested Robert Lee Suniga, 39, for an order for protection violation at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday at 717 Pillsbury Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday of approximately $80 in Pokemon cards that had been taken from Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Window damaged by rock

A window was reported damaged by a rock at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday at 101 S. Independence Ave. in Clarks Grove.

Stakes stolen

Four 6-foot tall marking stakes were reported stolen from a yard at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at 335 S. Broadway in Alden.

Vehicle stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at 33464 830th Ave. in Ellendale.