BeMobile Verizon collecting used, crayons to repurpose for schools

BeMobile Verizon is collecting used and broken crayons for Crazy Crayons, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the environment and enriching the lives of children.

Donated crayons will be sorted by color, melted down and remanufactured into fun shapes like worms, dinosaurs and easy grip designs, according to a press release. The recycled crayons are then distributed to schools and daycares.

BeMobile and Crazy Crayons have a shared mission of impacting the community.

“We are proud to have found an equally community-focused partner like Crazy Crayons to impact kids and give back to the wonderful communities that we operate in,” said Jason Prinsen, BeMobile sales and marketing director. “We look forward to being able to donate over 3,000 pounds of crayons to area schools.”

More than a half-million pounds of crayons are discarded annually throughout the U.S., which equates to roughly 60 million crayons, according to the release. Crazy Crayons reduces environmental waste by recycling crayons rather than discarding them. BeMobile Verizon will be collecting crayons at all locations through June 15.