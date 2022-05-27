Burglary reported, gun taken and other reports

Published 9:05 am Friday, May 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 12:21 a.m. Thursday of a burglary in process at 1422 Lee Ave. A tall male wearing a long blue coat with his face covered was reportedly found in the house when the resident came home. A 9 mm gun was stolen.

Trailer broken into, tools taken

A job-site trailer was reported broken into and tools taken at 8:24 a.m. Thursday at 750 E. Front St.

Man cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited William Andrew Pihlaja, 24, for disorderly conduct at 5:39 p.m. Thursday at 1201 E. Main St.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Evan Mitchell Esse, 31, for third-degree DWI at 10:58 p.m. Thursday on Oline Drive.

