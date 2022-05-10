Burglary reported, pickup stolen and other reports

Published 11:25 am Tuesday, May 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

A burglary was reported at 10 a.m. Monday at 119 W. Park Ave. in Hollandale. A 2004 Ford pickup was missing, along with tools and other miscellaneous items.

 

Grain building on fire

A grain building was reported on fire at 12:13 p.m. Monday at 18882 670th Ave. in Alden.  

 

Gas reported stolen

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of 300 gallons of gas taken from a tank at 5:52 p.m. Monday at 72852 150th St. in Glenville. 

 

Brick thrown through window

Police received a report at 12:10 a.m. Monday of a brick that was thrown through a window at 224 E. Clark St. 

 

Camera, lens stolen

A Nikon Z7 camera and two camera lens were reported stolen at 8:49 a.m. Monday at 310 Lakeview Boulevard. 

 

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 9:56 a.m. Monday at 311 E. 14th St. Multiple items, including tools were taken.

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:48 p.m. Monday at 205 W. William St. 

 

Woman cited for domestic assault

Police arrested Christina Marie Williamson, 34, for domestic assault at 9:20 p.m. Monday at 1230 Madison Ave.

