Burglary reported, pickup stolen and other reports

A burglary was reported at 10 a.m. Monday at 119 W. Park Ave. in Hollandale. A 2004 Ford pickup was missing, along with tools and other miscellaneous items.

Grain building on fire

A grain building was reported on fire at 12:13 p.m. Monday at 18882 670th Ave. in Alden.

Gas reported stolen

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of 300 gallons of gas taken from a tank at 5:52 p.m. Monday at 72852 150th St. in Glenville.

Brick thrown through window

Police received a report at 12:10 a.m. Monday of a brick that was thrown through a window at 224 E. Clark St.

Camera, lens stolen

A Nikon Z7 camera and two camera lens were reported stolen at 8:49 a.m. Monday at 310 Lakeview Boulevard.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 9:56 a.m. Monday at 311 E. 14th St. Multiple items, including tools were taken.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:48 p.m. Monday at 205 W. William St.

Woman cited for domestic assault

Police arrested Christina Marie Williamson, 34, for domestic assault at 9:20 p.m. Monday at 1230 Madison Ave.