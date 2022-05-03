Carolyn R. Flesche, 93, of Albert Lea, formerly of Ellendale, entered into God’s eternal care on Friday, April 29, 2022, at The Woodlands- St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea.

Carolyn was born on March 11, 1929, in Northwood, Iowa to Carl and Gustie (Reyerson) Odegaard. On September 17, 1947, she was united in marriage to Marlowe Flesche. Together the pair shared 58 years and raised two children: Mark and Terrie. Strong in her faith, Carolyn was an active member of Community Lutheran Church in Geneva. She took part in the altar guild and taught Sunday School and Bible Study classes. Gifted with her hands, she enjoyed gardening and quilting. Carolyn felt great pride in donating her handmade quilts to Lutheran World Relief and made hundreds over the years.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Terrie (MJ) Mullenmaster and Mark (Tanya) Flesche; grandchildren, Derek Flesche, Ebonie (Lee Erickson) Mullenmaster, and Cole (Sabra) Mullenmaster; two great-granddaughters, Abi and Ellie; her best friend of 15 years, Kathy Vokoun; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Haroldson; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Haroldson.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Silver Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery in Northwood, IA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Freeborn County Humane Society, P.O. Box 423, 101 James Ave. Albert Lea, MN 56007.