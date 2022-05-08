Council to vote on grant for solar field at wastewater treatment plant

As part of upgrading its wastewater treatment plant, the city of Albert Lea is considering a 2-acre solar field to help meet the plant’s energy needs. Because the solar field is estimated to cost $2.5 million, the city would need grant funding to make it possible.

City staff would like to apply to the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources, which is funded by lottery proceeds, for a $1 million grant. Proposals for funding are due June 10.

“Receiving the grant would make the project feasible and allow the city to move forward with it,” said Steven Jahnke, Albert Lea public works director.

The solar field would reduce the cost of operating the plant and help make the city more resilient to climate change.

The Albert Lea City Council will vote on authorizing the grant application at its meeting Monday.

The Albert Lea City Council meeting will start at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 221 E. Clark St. The meetings are also available online at www.cityofalbertlea.org and clicking on “ALTV” in the upper right corner, and broadcast on Charter channel 180.