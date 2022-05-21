Court dispositions: Feb. 10-17, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Feb. 10

Diana Marie Brown, 22, 221 E. Main St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Social host. Fees $280.

Lori Kathleen Farley, 51, 501 Fourth Ave. SE, Wells. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $260.31. Fees $205.

Shelby Nicole Hagen, 25, 205 Morningside Road, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for two years. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $500. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – third-degree – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed.

Kleanthis Resendiz, 41, 2229 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Dismissed.

Juanita Ellena Talamantes, 35, 826 Fourth Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Jessie Bowman Jr., 58, 1209 Fourth Ave. SE, Austin. 5/29/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic Assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Dismissed. 6/17/21 offense. Count 1: Order for protection violation – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

Ashley Ysabelle Lopez, 35, 1329 Academy Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle, owner violation. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Driver’s licenses – driving restrictions. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 3: Traffic – seat belt required. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – seat belt required. Dismissed.

Ross Eugene Timlin, 38, 18451 Chester Court, Faribault. Count 1: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Feb. 11

Tyler Allen Murphy, 21, 321 Sibley St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – underage drinking and driving – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $655. Count 2: Liquor consumption by person under 21. Dismissed.

Savannah April Talamantes, 23, 315 1/2 S. Walnut, Owatonna. Count 1: Damage to property – third-degree – reduce value $501-$1,000. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $933.29. Fees $150.

Shalayna Dee Belden, 31, 718 Belmont St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony first-degree controlled substance crime. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-Shakopee for 65 months, stay for 15 years. Local confinement for six days, credit for time served six days. Supervised probation for 15 years. Fees $205.

Pa Lee Klo, 37, 1814 Viking Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Matthew Christopher Michels, 41, 550 Kim Lane, Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – B Card violation. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 347 days for two years, credit for time served 18 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $500.

Feb. 14

Lawrence Silace Kostohryz, 40, MN Correctional Facility. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 72 months. Fees $130.

Count 2: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Dismissed.

Roel Robert Rios, 41, 903 4th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Hunter Alexander Wieser, 21, 800 4th Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Melissa Lynn Hanson, 57, 82299 200th St., Hayward. Count 1: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served one day. Fees $80. Count 2: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Concurrent sentence. Count 3: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Concurrent sentence. Count 4: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Concurrent sentence. Count 5: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Concurrent sentence.

Count 6: Emergency Powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Concurrent sentence.

Douglas James Coffman, 41, 204 7th St. NE, Staples. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 85/70. $140. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Elvin Manuel Jimenez-Rivera, 24, 133 W. William St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Rondal Darin Reliford, 60, ℅ Nuway Sober Living, St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Uninsured vehicle. Local confinement for 46 days, credit for time served 46 days. Fees $155.

Feb. 15

Mckayla Florance Hernandez, 22, 915 Maplehill Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly Conduct – misdemeanor. Local confinement for ten days, credit for time served ten days. Fees $155.

Brandy Nicole Whelan, 36, 611 Johnson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Unsupervised probation for six months. Fees $75.

Nyabuony Jock Kuey, 33, 160 Homestead Rd., Mankato. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jeffry John Mauer, 43, 23336 790th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Motor vehicle title – fail to mail/deliver certificate of title to department within timeframes specified. Fees $280.

Emma Rae Mugan, 21, 140 Main St. W., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Gilson Patrick Pina, 22, 1312 Central Ave., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $380. Count 2: Speeding 88/60. Fees $100.

Noah Mackenzie Rietveld, 21, 82678 State Hwy. 251, Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ruben Caraballo, 32, 2005 King Ave., Des Moines, IA. Count 1: Speeding 93/70. Fees $220.

Diego Saqueo Chivalan, 21, 206 14th St. SE, Austin. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Dacia Jean Clark, 21, 707 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Maria Sue Cline, 24, 219 S Cottonwood St., Roland, IA. Count 1: Speeding 97/70. Fees $220.

Elvin Manuel Jimenez-Rivera, 24, 133 W. William St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Elliott Mosley, 29, unknown address. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Rigoberto Perez Miranda, 24, 1208 3rd Ave., Mountain Lake. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180. Count 2: No insurance driver. Fees $200.

Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 28, 1217 St. John Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Darin Lee Waldhauser, 48, 360 20th St. NE, Owatonna. Count 1: No Minnesota registration. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of MV insurance. Fees $200.

Christian Zamarripa, 26, 107 Mill St. N, Brownsdale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Feb. 16

Kimberly Ann Ammons, 52, 515 Fourth St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Violation of an order for protection. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 361 for two years, credit for time served four days. 20 hours community work service. Supervised probation for two years and three months.

Joseph Ryan Aubin, 34, 85135 South Island Circle, Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Count 2: Seat belt required. Fees $280.

Feb. 17

Stephanie Nicole Okland, 2333 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Andrew James Kruger, 32, 2011 Lark Ln. NW, Stewartville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Local confinement for 78 days, credit for time served 78 days. Fees $80.

Alfonso Almanza, 25, 704 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Kadel Yoel Melian-Alvarez, 41, 9143 Hwy. 55, Golden Valley. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

